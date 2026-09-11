Fowlerville Fall Fest Returns This Saturday

September 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fowlerville Fall Fest returns this weekend – offering a seasonal escape for area residents, families, and visitors.



This marks the 4th year of the festival, which takes place Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the Fowlerville Family Fairgrounds. Adults are $7, children are $5, and kids 3 and under are free.



Event Coordinator Erin Voyles tells WHMI they’ve had some really awesome sponsors that helped them put this on for the community and the festival features something for everyone of all ages.



Attractions include live entertainment, old-fashioned carnival games and education activities, local vendors, food trucks, seasonal baked goodies, pumpkin painting, face painting, a tot lot, yard games, inflatables, cider and donuts, wagon and carriage rides, first responder/kids tug of war, and lots of photo opportunities.



The Historical Village will be open for tours, and a scarecrow costume parade steps off at noon in that area. Voyles said new this year is a craft swap that will feature lots of craft items. People can stuff a bag for $5 and try out a new craft, or bring in and donate items to swap out for something new.



There’s also a 50/50 raffle, lots of raffle baskets, and a silent auction so people should bring cash if they’re interested in any of those.



The festival supports the Livingston Centre Historical Village. Voyles said it’s their biggest fundraiser of their year and all proceeds raised go directly back into preserving and restoring the Historical Village. She said it’s an area within the Fowlerville Family Fairgrounds that they oversee and maintain with eight structures that were brought in from across the county over the past 30 years. Voyles said “it’s a little piece of the County’s history” and the ultimate goal is to have a working Historical Village with operating hours.



More information is available in the provided links.