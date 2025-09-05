Fowlerville Fall Fest Returns

September 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 2025 Fowlerville Fall Fest returns next weekend.



It’s an annual fundraiser to support the Livingston Centre Historical Village. It takes place Saturday, September 13th from 10am to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.



All admissions, vendor fees, and sponsorship proceeds are applied directly to maintaining and restoring the historical structures at the Village. Those will be open during the festival with docents available to share information and do demonstrations.



The event is put on by the Livingston Centre Historical Village, and co-hosted by the Fowlerville Agricultural Society.



Village Chair Erin Voyles told WHMI this marks their 3rd year of hosting the event and they have lots of old favorites, and some new attractions.



Some include live music all day, pumpkin painting, bubble show, a children’s literacy area, yard games for kids and adults, inflatables, bounce houses, an obstacle course, old fashioned carnival games, face painting, a petting zoo area, historical tractors, and barrel train rides for kids. A carriage company will also be providing horse drawn wagon rides to move people around the festival, and local first responders will be running a big tug of war event.



A scarecrow costume parade is set at noon, with prizes for the top three costumes and all kids are welcome.



Voyles noted they did not change anything for admission - children 3 and under are free, age 4 to 12 is $5, and 13 and up are $7. She said everything inside and all activities are included – except for people to bring a little extra cash for things like food, vendor goodies, raffles and silent auction items.



Vendor Coordinator Amanda Konopaska added if people haven’t been to the fairgrounds lately, there are some changes. She said the welcome barn moved near the office by the admission booth as more of a focal point. Indoor vendors are located inside the welcome barn at the entrance, and outdoor vendors will be featured along the fence line. Also, the first 500 children will receive free cider and donuts while supplies last.



Both Voyles and Konopaska recognized and thanked all of the sponsors, local businesses, and individuals in the community for helping make the festival happen once again – and they “couldn’t do it without them”.



Donations are still being welcomed for the silent auction, as well as festival volunteers. Those interested can email fowlervillefallfest@gmail.com. A link to a sign-up form for volunteers is also provided, along with the event page.