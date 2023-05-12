Fowlerville Emergency Crews Hold Mock Crash Event for Students

May 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A mock crash event was held at Fowlerville High School on Thursday afternoon to remind students and the community about the dangers and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors.



The Fowlerville Police Department conducted the mock crash with the Fowlerville Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Corrigan Towing, in an effort to send a “hard-hitting reminder” about the dangers of drinking and driving, distracted driving, driving at unsafe speeds, and not buckling up.



Fowlerville Deputy Fire Chief Robert Feig said the event provides an important message to both kids and parents, especially before Fowlerville’s prom on Friday, May 12th.



“Have a serious talk with your children about being responsible. Everyone’s out to have a great time and make memories about the end of their high school career. We don’t want anything to get in the way of that. Just pay attention to the road- it’s not always what you’re doing, it’s about what other people are doing as well,” said Feig.



The event took place in the parking lot of Fowlerville High School, where emergency crews assisted in a life-like crash scene with student volunteers acting out roles as the victims. Junior and Senior students watched the demonstration to learn how emergency responders conduct rescue efforts in real-time.



The Department says traffic crashes are a major cause of death for teens due to inexperience, risk-taking, distractions, and poor seat belt compliance.



Fowlerville Chief of Police John Tyler was joined by School Resource Office Tony Coln at the event, which also included a question and answer session in the school’s auditorium.



Chief Tyler said the visual aspect of Thursday’s event showcases the risks of distracted driving better than a lecture.



“The kids today saw it first-hand. If we give a lecture or a powerpoint, a lot of them are zoned out. If they actually see and hear it, then it triggers something in their brain that yeah, this is serious and definitely not a joke.”



The Department encourages parents and guardians to set a good example when driving, reinforce teen driving laws, and talk to their teens.



“I was impressed at how intuitive they were at paying attention, which is always great,” said Chief Tyler.