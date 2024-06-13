Fowlerville CS Adopts Innovative English Language Arts Curriculum

June 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Following a comprehensive review and pilot process, Fowlerville Community Schools is delighted to announce the adoption of a new Literacy curriculum for elementary grades beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.



This decision was reached after careful consideration, including results from a pilot implementation. Funding for this new curriculum will come from a Michigan Department of Education Grant, 35j Professional Development, Curriculum, and Supports. Grant funding for this initiative will cover the costs of ongoing professional development, coaching, and additional resources to ensure successful implementation.



At the May 7 Board of Education meeting, the Board adopted Magnetic Foundations/Portfolio for grades K-2, Magnetic Reading for grades 3-5, and Magnetic Writing for grades 2-5.



Throughout the 2023-2024 year, the district's Literacy Leadership Team, composed of volunteer teachers and staff, embarked on a thorough examination of literacy data, instructional rubrics, and professional literature to ensure a well-rounded approach, backed by the Science of Reading, to selecting the most effective curriculum.



"Thank you to the Literacy Leadership Team who have been instrumental in evaluating and selecting the Magnetic Foundations Portfolio, Magnetic Reading and Ready Writing programs," said Adva Ringle, Assistant Superintendent of Academics at Fowlerville Community Schools.



“This effort was a collaborative undertaking, and we could not have accomplished this without the team. We will continue to lean on the experience of our staff as we adopt this new program that will have an impact on student learning for years to come.”



The pilot, which began in January 2024, involved initial training sessions, regular check-ins, and additional professional development opportunities, ensuring that the selected programs met a high standard of excellence. The final decision was supported by positive winter and spring diagnostic data, as well as feedback from teachers involved in the pilot.