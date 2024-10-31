Fowlerville Community Theatre Presents "The Diary of Anne Frank"

October 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Theatre presents "The Diary of Anne Frank" this weekend and next. Members of the cast appeared on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"It is definitely emotional because if you think about the time and how horrible it was for everybody going through that, and you think about the people, you try to respect them going through the process," said 15-year-old Bella Eaton, who plays Anne during the matinee shows.



"It's important to remember Anne was just a teenage girl. She's just like us in some ways," Eaton added.



You can listen to the entire interview on the WHMI podcast page linked below.



"The Diary of Anne Frank" is scheduled November 1-3, then again, November 7-10 at Howell's American Legion Post 141.



Click the link below for times and ticket information.