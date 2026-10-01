Fowlerville Community Theatre Presents "Mary Poppins" in November

October 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tickets are on sale now for the Fowlerville Community Theatre's presentation of "Mary Poppins" next month.



Cast members joined WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"You're going to see a lot more character development from Mr. and Mrs. Banks. You'll see a lot more of their back story, their marriage being shaky. Them coming together. Mary really is there to just connect them with their children, and seeing their transformation is beautiful. And there's a few added songs that I absolutely love," said Mandy Stone, who please the lead.



"Fowlerville is unique to other theaters I've been in, where they keep a very, very large cast. And that's hard in terms of directing, but very cool in terms of scenes. You'll see so many park strollers and kite fliers, and a lot of people in the aisles, if you come to the show. It'll be a very immersive show," she added.



The cast also includes 10-year-old Addi Smith, of Okemos, who plays Jane Banks.



"I've been acting for two years, and this is my fifth show," she said.



Howell Highlander student Ezra Webber plays Michael Banks. "This is my first year acting, and my second show," he said.



Suzanne Pluff is a longtime ensemble player with the theater.



"You start on a song here, or a song there, and by the time you get to tech week, you can see on stage how amazing it is that all these snippets of songs and parts that you've seen out of order, come together to make this beautiful production," Pluff said.



"Mary Poppins" runs the weekend before Thanksgiving, November 20-22.



More information, along with the entire interview, is linked below.