Fowlerville Community Schools Selects New Superintendent

February 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Community Schools has named a new superintendent.



On Thursday night, the Board of Education selected Matthew Stuard to be the next superintendent - pending the successful negotiation of his contract.



Stuard is currently the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Mason Public Schools.



Several Board members commented that it was a difficult choice between two outstanding candidates and thanked them for their interest in the position. It was said to be Stuard’s emphasis on academic improvement throughout the process that became the deciding factor for many Board members.



The other finalist was Sandusky Community Schools Superintendent Paul Flynn. An initial six candidates were eventually narrowed down to the two finalists. The Board also conducted site visits. Former Brighton Superintendent Dave Pruneau has been serving as interim superintendent during the search process.



Tim Stein, Regional President for Michigan Leadership Institute commented, “It was the Board’s focus on the selection process that led them to their choice and what they feel is the best fit for their district. They started with twenty candidates and through the interview, stakeholder feedback and site visit process, made a difficult choice between two outstanding candidates.”