Fowlerville Community Schools Releases Community Outreach Findings on Facility Needs

November 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools has released the findings from its recent community survey and panel discussions. The research is part of the district's effort to develop a long-term facilities master plan and evaluate a potential May 2027 bond proposal.



According to a release, the process included an online survey with 744 responses and nine focus panel sessions held in October.



The research focused on identifying facility priorities, understanding community concerns, and determining what information residents need as the school district considers future improvements.



The results indicate that many respondents recognize the need to maintain and improve existing school buildings. When asked about facility needs, approximately 66 percent rated the needs as very or somewhat significant.



Across the survey and focus panels, participants frequently identified aging roofs, heating and cooling systems, mechanical infrastructure, safety and security, pavement, and instructional spaces as important priorities. Participants also noted the condition of the junior high school, including science classrooms, restrooms, and surrounding roads and walkways.



Feedback was more divided regarding athletic improvements, a potential replacement transportation facility, and a community or multipurpose building. While some participants identified benefits associated with these projects, others questioned their priority compared to existing building needs and requested additional information about costs and alternatives.



The survey also measured initial support for a potential bond proposal after respondents reviewed the proposed improvements and estimated tax impact. About 52 percent of participants said they would definitely or probably support a proposal, 24 percent were undecided, and 24 percent opposed it.



The research also identified a need for more detailed information about individual projects, costs, construction timelines, and how improvements would be prioritized.



"This process was designed to give our community an opportunity to help shape the future of our school facilities before decisions are made," said Superintendent Matt Stuard.



"We appreciate everyone who took the time to participate. The feedback gives us a better understanding of what our community considers most important and where additional information is needed."



A facilities assessment previously identified approximately $142.7 million in potential needs across the school district. Because these needs exceed what a single bond proposal could address, the school district is considering how to prioritize and complete improvements over time.



The full Community Outreach Report is linked below.