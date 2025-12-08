Fowlerville Community Schools Receives 'Clean, Unmodified Audit'

December 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools received another ‘Clean and Unmodified Audit’ for the fiscal year ending June 30.



The FCS Board last month unanimously approved the audit report by Maner Costerisan, which "reflects the district’s commitment to responsible financial management," according to FCS.



The district received the same audit outlook last fiscal year.



The audit, according to a release, provides a comprehensive evaluation of the district's compliance with established procedures and policies, confirming the presence of effective internal controls that lead to reliable financial statements.



The financial health of Fowlerville Community Schools is robust, as evidenced by the 11.92% general fund balance.



"We are pleased to share that our district received a clean and unmodified audit report, reflecting our financial operations are sound, transparent and aligned with the trust our community places in us. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our Business Office for their expertise, diligence and year-round commitment to accuracy and transparency,” notes Matt Stuard, Superintendent.



The ‘Clean and Unmodified’ audit opinion is the highest level of assurance an auditor can provide, confirming that the district's financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.



This opinion maintains the district’s eligibility for current and future state aid, Title 1, special education and other critical programs and reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to strong financial stewardship and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.