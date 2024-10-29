Fowlerville Community Schools Receives ‘Clean and Unmodified’ Audit

October 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools reports the district has received a ‘Clean and Unmodified Audit’ for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.



The audit, conducted by Maner Costerisan, was presented to the Board of Education October 15.



According to FCS, the financial health of the district is robust, as evidenced by the general fund balance, which at 11% of general fund expenditures, surpasses the Board of Education's target of 10%. This positive outcome reflects the district's commitment to fiscal responsibility and sound financial management.



Superintendent Matthew Stuard expressed his appreciation for the diligent work of the Fowlerville Business Office, whose efforts are clearly reflected in the positive audit results.



"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Business Office for their dedication and hard work in ensuring that we maintain our financial stability,” Stuard noted. “Their commitment to accuracy and accountability is evident in the outcome of this audit. I would also like to thank Maner Costerisan for their thorough and professional work in auditing our district," Stuard also noted.



The ‘Clean and Unmodified’ audit opinion is the highest level of assurance an auditor can provide, confirming that the district's financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.



For more information about the audit or the financial health of Fowlerville Community Schools, see the attachment below.