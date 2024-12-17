Fowlerville Community Schools Reaches Two-Year Contract Agreement With Teachers

December 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools this week announced its Board of Education approved a new, two-year Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Fowlerville Education Association.



The agreement, tentatively reached on December 6, and ratified by FEA membership on December 11, received unanimous approval from the Board of Education during a special meeting on December 13.



"This agreement marks a significant step forward for our district,” said Superintendent Matthew Stuard. “I want to extend my gratitude to the Fowlerville Education Association and management bargaining teams for their efforts throughout this process. I also want to thank our teaching staff, other district employees and our community for their patience and support."



Key highlights of the new agreement include updates to the salary schedule include the removal of Steps 1 and 1.5, upward adjustments for all steps, and the addition of new steps at the top. Teachers will receive salary increases of 1% after these changes for the 2024-25 school year and a 3% increase for 2025-26.



Retroactive salary adjustments for the current school year will be processed before the winter holiday break.



To attract experienced educators, new hires can now receive credit for prior teaching experience up to Step 12 on the salary schedule. Additionally, long-serving staff at Step 12 will receive a one-time payment for their dedication to the district.



Additionally, the agreement addresses past step freezes and ensures proper placement on the salary scale for teachers affected between 2012 and 2016.



Increased reimbursement for college credits and structured professional development days are included to support teachers’ continued learning and career advancement.



New guidelines for teacher placement, discipline, layoffs, evaluation and recall to promote fairness and transparency.



Updates include new and increased compensation for roles such as High School Robotics, FFA, Play Director, Archery and more. These changes underscore the district's commitment to offering innovative and enriching experiences.



According to the district, the agreement also features significant updates across various other areas. Examples include class size flexibility for advanced courses, new course offerings and programs, and additional support classes for struggling students. Teachers will also receive increased compensation for substitute teaching during planning time, as well as equitable and streamlined pay for extra duties performed outside their regular workday and the academic year.



"With this contract, we have taken an important step forward in ensuring that every student in Fowlerville Community Schools has access to the highest-quality education while providing our teachers with the resources, support and recognition they deserve," said Superintendent Matthew Stuard.