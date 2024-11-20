Fowlerville Community Schools Names Andrew Comb Instructional Support Specialist

November 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools has a new instructional support specialist.



Andrew Comb, who previously worked as an assistant principal, the curriculum coordinator and the director of curriculum and assessment for the Novi Community School District, had his contract approved by the Board of Education during their Nov. 12 meeting.



“In his new role, Mr. Comb will facilitate and coordinate the work of implementing an Academic and Behavior Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) as Fowlerville Community Schools solidifies and builds a K-12 MTSS structure,” a press release from the district said. “In addition, he will support teachers in differentiating curriculum and instruction to support students in need of Tier 2 supports, engage in ongoing data analysis and assist with the development of district and school improvement plans.”



Tier 2 supports are targeted toward students that need a little extra support in certain areas, including meeting in a small group and having a mentor that can check in with the student.



“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our team as an Instructional Support Specialist,” Superintendent Matthew Stuard said. “With nearly 25 years of experience in education, he brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and passion for supporting both educators and students. His proven track record of fostering collaboration and excellence in education will undoubtedly strengthen our goal to provide the best possible learning experiences and supports for our students.”



Comb received a Master of Educational Leadership from Concordia College in 2014 and a Master of Teaching, Curriculum and Instruction from Marygrove College in 2006. He also holds certifications in School Administrator - MI (Elementary and Secondary Admin K-12), Professional Education - MI (Secondary; History and Psychology) and as a Restorative Practices Trainer - PA.