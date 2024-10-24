Fowlerville Community Schools Hosting Ribbon Cutting at New Elementary School

October 24, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville’s new elementary school is hosting their ribbon cutting next Friday.



The school, which will be home to the district’s kindergarten through second graders, will be open to students beginning Jan. 21. The date coincides with the start of the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year. Teachers will be able to start moving into their new classrooms over the next few weeks, officials said.



The $41.9 million bond approved by voters in November of 2021 made the building possible. Improvements to air quality in all the buildings, including the addition of air conditioning, closing the Munn building and allowing for future athletic improvements were all paid for using funds from the bond. The H.T Smith Elementary School also underwent renovations that make it the home of the Little Glad Center, recreation program and other specialty programs, the district said in a press release.



“On behalf of our students, staff and the entire district, I want to express our deepest gratitude to the voters for approving the bond proposal that has made our new elementary school a reality,” Superintendent Matthew Stuard said. “Your support demonstrates a shared commitment to providing exceptional learning environments for our children, setting them up for a bright future. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone at our ribbon-cutting event. Together, let’s mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our school community.”



Parking will be available at both H.T. Smith and Kreeger Elementary Schools. There will be food trucks, complimentary cider and donuts, a book bus, commemorative t-shirts for sale and special guests. Visitors will also be able to explore the new building and see staged classrooms along with other areas of the school.



The ribbon cutting begins at 4 p.m., but the ceremony will take place in front of the new building at approximately 4:45 p.m. The event runs through 6 p.m.