Fowlerville Community Schools Extends Free Meals through October

September 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville Community Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to continue providing free meals to all students through October 31, 2025.



According to a release, "this decision ensures that free meals will remain in place even if the State of Michigan does not adopt a budget by September 30, 2025, or if the final state budget does not include continued funding for universal free meals."



The State of Michigan has not yet adopted a 2025-26 school budget. One of the unresolved issues is whether the Michigan School Meals program will be extended. The district and Board of Education will continue to monitor the state budget process closely and will notify families of any changes to school meals once the budget is finalized.



“I want to thank the Board of Education for approving to continue the free meals for students for another month,” notes Matt Stuard, Superintendent.



“This approach gives our families time to adjust and complete the free/reduced lunch application if they haven’t already done so. In addition, our participation in the Community Eligibility Provision at least through October, puts us in a position to be able to do this,” Stuard also noted.



If the state does not continue funding free meals for students during the 2025-26 school year, the Board of Education will carefully review the financial impact of extending free meals beyond October 31. The Board will likely make a decision during the October 14 meeting, weighing both student needs and the responsible use of district resources.