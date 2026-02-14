Fowlerville Community Schools Expands Investment in Early Childhood Education

February 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools recent renovation of the former H.T. Smith elementary school allows the district to expand preschool opportunities.



According to a release, renovating the former elementary building increases enrollment capacity for Little Glad Early Childhood. The updated space allows the district to serve more families while providing a welcoming, age-appropriate learning environment designed specifically for young learners.



“Early childhood education lays the foundation for lifelong success,” said Matt Stuard, Superintendent. “By expanding Little Glad Early Childhood and strengthening the transition to kindergarten at Fowlerville Elementary, we are ensuring our youngest learners start their educational journey with confidence and support.”



The district went on to say GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) preschool offerings have expanded, including Free Pre-K for 4-year-olds for qualifying families. This expansion allows more children to benefit from high-quality early learning experiences that focus on literacy, social-emotional development, and kindergarten readiness, according to FCS.



In addition, the district offers both tuition-based junior preschool (ages 18 months-3 years) and preschool programs (ages 3-5 years.)



To further support families and students, the district has hired Molly Moulton, as the new principal for Little Glad Early Childhood. With deep ties to the community and a strong background in early childhood education, Molly will play a key role in creating a seamless transition from preschool into kindergarten at the district’s new elementary school.



“We want the move from preschool to kindergarten to feel fun and exciting for kids and families,” said Molly Moulton, Principal. “By aligning our curriculum so learning continues smoothly, building relationships early and staying connected with families, we can help every child feel comfortable, confident, and ready to start kindergarten at Fowlerville Elementary School.”