Fowlerville Schools Seek Community Input For Building Placement

January 4, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community input meeting for building placement in Fowlerville Community Schools is set for tomorrow night.



Parents, students, and community members are said to be welcome to attend and share their ideas for the placement of a new elementary building.



Superintendent Wayne Roedel tells WHMI the meeting will be facilitated by representatives from Integrated Design Solutions and GW Auch Construction. He said the focus of the meeting will be to review several potential build sites on their campus for the new K-2 building, answer questions and gather feedback from those in attendance.



Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6:30 pm in the Fowlerville High School media center.