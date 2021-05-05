Fowlerville Schools Bond Proposal Fails

May 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Although it was close, voters turned down a $37.8 (m) million bond proposal in Tuesday’s special election that would have funded a new building and various improvements throughout the Fowlerville Community Schools district.



Unofficial election results for Livingston County, which included two precincts for Ingham County, were in by 8:25pm. Those unofficial results showed the proposal failed by 33 votes with 13.82% local turnout. The final results were held up by one precinct in Antrim Township in Shiawassee County, which didn’t report results until 10:19pm. Out of 130 registered voters there, 10 cast ballots – with 5 voting yes and 5 voting no.



Some top priorities in the proposal included constructing a new K-2 building and providing climate control and air conditioning in all academic buildings. Funds would also have been allocated to convert the Smith building into the district’s early childhood center and to decommission and demolish the Munn building.



The bond proposal was structured so that there would not be any tax increase.



The district’s next move is unclear. A message seeking comment was left with Superintendent Wayne Roedel.



The district could elect to put the same proposal or a modified one before voters in the August Primary election. That would still constitute a special election and come at a cost to the district. The deadline to file language for that election is May 11th at 4pm.



A link to the unofficial results is provided.