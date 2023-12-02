"Christmas In The Ville" Takes Over Downtown Fowlerville Today

December 2, 2023

Over 40 hot air balloons will illuminate downtown Fowlerville and lead Santa into town during the annual Christmas in the Ville celebration later tonight.



The downtown area will be closed to traffic starting at noon for various family-friendly activities and entertainment.



Among them include a Christmas Market tent, hay and sleigh rides, a scavenger hunt, a chili dinner fundraiser, crafts, visits with Santa, live reindeer, and a “Dashing Through The Snow” 5K run/walk.



The big parade along Grand River and ceremonial tree lighting start at 6pm.



This year’s Grand Marshals are AJ and Katie Pikkarainen, who are local business owners and very involved in the community.



Fowlerville Baptist Church off Grand Avenue will serve as a warming hut with hot drinks, cookies and door prizes. It will also have public restrooms available for use.



A shuttle service will run from 4:30 to 7:30pm from Fowlerville High School and the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.



More information and a schedule of events are available in the provided links.