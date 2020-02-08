Chili Cook-Off To Benefit Fowlerville Fireworks

February 8, 2020

A chili cook-off fundraiser will benefit 4th of July festivities in one Livingston County community.



The 16th Annual Chili Cook-off has been scheduled by the Fowlerville 4th of July Committee for Saturday, March 14th. From 4 to 7pm, residents from all around are invited to descend upon the Fowlerville VFW Hall to sample chili offerings from local businesses, fire and police departments, and residents. This year, for the first time in Cook-off history, homemade soups will be accepted, as well. Committee Chairman Brandon Denby says proceeds from this event help fund not only the fireworks, but also the parade and other Independence Day events they are planning.



Those wishing to enter a chili or soup to the competition can reserve a spot for $10 that will be returned to them on the day of the event. Chili will be judged in several categories including best hot chili, most unique chili, people’s choice, and judge’s choice. Soup will be judged separately by judges and people. Judges will be local celebrities.



Entry to the event is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Participants will get several cups to sample the offerings, and one bowl for their favorite. A salad bar and desserts will also be available, along with a silent auction and 50-50 drawings throughout the afternoon.



Entry forms can be found on the Livingston County Fireworks Facebook page, by contacting Chairman Denby at BDenby@livgov.com, Michelle Soli at MichelleSoli@yahoo.com, or at the Fowlerville Village office. They are being accepted until March 7th, but space is expected to fill up early.



Additional questions can be made at the Facebook page, or by contacting Denby at (517) 540-8823. (Photo- Livingston County Fireworks Facebook) (MK)