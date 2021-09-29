Fowlerville To Receive Water-Infrastructure Grant Funding

September 29, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County community has been chosen as one of 11 in the state to receive grant funding for a water systems update.



The Village of Fowlerville has been selected for Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure funding. This CDBG program assists low and moderate-income communities in making improvements or upgrades to their existing water, sewer, and wastewater public systems.



The funding is awarded to eligible communities through a competitive process. Applications were scored with an emphasis on resident income levels and improvements or repairs related to health, sanitation and security, aging infrastructure, and capacity concerns.



Fowlerville was one of 61 communities that applied for the grant, but one of only 11 selected. To be considered, a community must have a Capital Improvement Plan, contribute a minimum match of 10%, demonstrate a maintenance plan, and have the project completed by the end of 2023. The Village will be awarded $1.9-million and will match just under $900,000.



The winners were announced Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer said, in a release, that “improving and updating our infrastructure is vital to the health of residents and critical to the economic success of our communities.”