Fowlerville Man Dies After Assault In East Lansing; Police Seek Charges

January 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police are seeking charges in the fatal assault of a Fowlerville man last weekend.



East Lansing Police were called out last Saturday around 1:30am on a report of an assault that had occurred in the 300 block of East Grand River.



The victim was identified as 20-year-old Caleb Alan Shermoe from Fowlerville. Police said he was transported to Sparrow Hospital by the East Lansing Fire Department, where he succumbed to his injuries.



The Department says it has been working on the case since the initial call and through extensive investigation, the detective bureau was able to identify and locate a suspect, and gather a statement.



Police said they will be seeking charges against the suspect through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. The Department said if and when charges are issued, the suspect’s name will be released.



Anyone with information or video that may be of assistance in the case is asked to contact East Lansing Police – report #2536400169.



Tips should be directed to Detective Austin Nelson or Detective Jason Cotton.



An obituary for Shermoe states he passed away on Thursday. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Sunday at Brookshire Inn & Golf Club, at 205 West Church Street in Williamston.