Fowlerville Board Passes Resolution to Oppose Vaping

February 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools this week adopted a Board Resolution opposing the sale and marketing of vaping devices, e-cigarettes and tobacco products to youth within the community.



"This resolution reflects our commitment to maintaining a positive learning environment and prioritizing the well-being of our students," said Matthew Stuard, Superintendent of Fowlerville Community Schools.



"We believe it is important to address vaping concerns and provide appropriate guidance and resources."



According to a press release, FCS said it "upholds an existing Board Policy which prohibits the use, possession, or distribution of all smoking related products on school grounds.



FCS encourages parents and guardians to engage in open conversations with their children about vaping and to support the district's efforts in promoting a healthier school environment."



