Vacancy On Fowlerville Board Of Education

March 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Candidates are being sought to fill a vacancy on the Fowlerville Community Schools Board of Education.



Longtime Board President Mike Brown resigned at the March 21st meeting, citing health and family reasons. Brown is pictured top, third to right.



Letters of interest and resumes are currently being accepted for a vacant board position. The term will last from the date appointed until December 31, 2024.



Letters of interest and resumes must be received no later than Friday, April 7th at 4pm. They should be mailed or hand delivered to the following address:



Fowlerville Board of Education

Dave Pruneau, Interim Superintendent

7677 W. Sharpe Road, Suite A

Fowlerville, MI 48836



All applicants for the position will receive an interview. Interviews will take place on Tuesday, April 11th at 7pm in the media center at Fowlerville High School.



To be eligible, a candidate must be a registered voter in the Fowlerville School District. In addition, a candidate must be 18 years of age; a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Michigan for at least 30 days; and a resident of the Fowlerville School District on or before the 30th day prior to the date of appointment.



For additional information contact Pruneau at (517) 223-6016.