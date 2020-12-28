Fowlerville Board Of Education Says Goodbye To Three Members

December 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville Community Schools’ Board of Education has said fond goodbyes to three members who gave more than a combined 30 years of service.



At their final meeting of the calendar year, held online, Fowlerville Superintendent Wayne Roedel held a sort-of-virtual ceremony and plaque presentation to the exiting board members.



Dr. Chris Wanczyk is departing after 16 years of service. Roedel said Wancyzk had the tough task of serving on the discipline committee throughout his time, and was faced with several difficult decisions regarding enforcement of the handbook with students. Roedel also complimented the doctor’s time as chair of the finance committee.



Sheila Burkhardt is stepping down departing after 13 years and was noted for being very involved with bond projects and the curriculum committee. Roedel said she had become a good friend in their time together, and that they need people like her on the board.



Roedel also recognized Mary Vielbig who filled a vacant seat 3 years ago and ran for re-election. Roedel said he has known Vielbig since her children were young and she has always been heavily involved with the schools. The superintendent complimented her for her focus on keeping what is in the best interest of students and staff at heart.



Roedel thanked all three for their service, recognizing that being a board member is a commitment that goes much farther than just attending 2 board meetings a month. Board President Mike Brown also thanked the trio, calling them “special people who worked hard and served the community and district.”