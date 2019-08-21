Board Of Ed. Considering Alternatives To Theater Mgr. Layoff

August 21, 2019

Vocal opposition from students, parents and colleagues has the Board of Education for the Fowlerville Community Schools district reconsidering a proposal to layoff the director for the Alverson Center for Performing Arts (ACPA).



The Board met Tuesday night, two weeks after discussing and approving a resolution that would combine the duties of the theater manager and the district’s Technology Director. Combining the positions would result in a layoff for Theater Manager Kim Sergent. The resolution for the layoff also came before the Board at their previous meeting; however numerous community members attended to voice their support for Sergent and ask that the board reconsider. The Board agreed to table the resolution regarding the layoff, which was expected to return for consideration at Tuesday’s meeting.



But Board President Mike Brown informed attendees that the issue would not be discussed at the meeting as board members hope to continue conversation about other potential routes. Brown says, "The reason that the item that was tabled at the last meeting is not on the agenda for this meeting is because several board members had expressed to Mr. Roedel that they would like for him to look at alternatives to this and so that process is going on now." Brown says a deadline has not been set as to how long the process will take, and that Sergent will remain in her position in the meantime.



Sergent has said she was “blindsided” when she was informed that her duties were being absorbed. The proposal for reorganization of job duties that could lead to the layoff is said to be in part an effort to “create a more efficient system for the district”, but Sergent previously told WHMI while the decision may look good on paper, the actual execution may not work out so well. Junior Andie Kozakiewicz, the Student Manager and Sound Director for the ACPA, previously told board members that removing Sergent would have a significant effect on the theater’s operations and would be a "momentous undertaking" for the person that would have to then oversee the IT Department and the ACPA. (DK)