Street Reconstruction Starts Next Month In Fowlerville

June 12, 2019

A reconstruction project will get underway in the Village of Fowlerville in July.



Benjamin Street will be completely reconstructed from Grand River to Frank Street, a stretch totaling roughly point-3 miles. Aging storm and sanitary sewer and water infrastructure will be replaced and new curb and gutter added, along with new sidewalk. Sidewalk in the area needs to be replaced because it does not meet current Village standards and the sidewalk ramps are not complaint with requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project is being driven, in part, by aging infrastructure according to Fowlerville Village Clerk/Manager Kathy Arledge. The water main in the area was built in 1927 and three water main breaks have occurred that had to be repaired. Arledge says testing showed it’s highly probable that storm water is draining into the Village’s sanitary sewer system and eliminating that would free up capacity for the Village’s wastewater treatment plants during rain events.



Benjamin Street will be closed for the duration of the reconstruction project, which should be completed on or before September 30th. (JM)