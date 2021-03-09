Fowlerville Art Project a State Finalist For Possible Grant

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A proposed project that would help improve the aesthetics in downtown Fowlerville is a state finalist for a Consumers Energy grant.



The “Art in the Ville” project would help beautify the downtown area by having several murals or structures painted by local artists. The idea behind it is to create excitement and attract more visitors while improving many walls that have been in despair. The goal is to complete 2 or 3 such displays each year for several years. This week, the Consumers Energy Foundation announced that “Art in the Ville” is one of 10 finalists in the “Put Your Town on the Map” competition.



Ninety-five communities in-all across Michigan entered the contest which Consumers runs in an effort to strengthen rural communities and energize Michigan’s small towns. Art in the Ville project leaders will now get to make their pitch at the online Rural Partners of Michigan conference, next month, to judges from Consumers Energy and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan.



The winning team will win a grant worth $25,000. Second and third place will be awarded $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.