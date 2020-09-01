Fowlerville Fireworks Canceled for 2020

September 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There will be no fireworks show in Fowlerville this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Fowlerville 4th of July Committee announced that the show had to be canceled after numerous ongoing discussions with the Village of Fowlerville Attorney. Organizers said unfortunately due to the pandemic, they were forced to postpone the annual fireworks show that has been held for over 40 years in the Village on July 4th. The committee has repeatedly attempted since then to move the show to different dates but efforts have come to no avail. Preparation has begun for next year’s fireworks show, parade and other 4th of July activities. Committee Chairperson Brandon Denby thanked the community for continued support and fellow committee members, staff at the Fowlerville Village Office and volunteers for all of their hard work – adding it has been a tough year and tough decisions had to be made.



The committee said it is still planning, at this time, to host their 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America event December 19th at Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville. That event is a tribute to veterans and honors fallen heroes.