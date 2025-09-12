Fowlerville Fall Fest Saturday

September 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fowlerville Fall Fest is this weekend, offering some seasonal fun for area families.



It takes place on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.



The festival features pumpkin painting, barrel train rides, face painting, bounce houses, obstacle course, yard games, tot lot, tug of war, scarecrow parade at noon, and old-fashioned carnival games.



Food trucks and various vendors will be on site.



Horse-drawn wagon rides are also included for getting around the festival. The large, festive people-mover wagon will operate throughout the duration of the event, with two stops for loading and unloading, one right near the entrance, and the other near the food truck and picnic area.



Admission is free for children 3 and under, age 4 to 12 is $5, and 13 and up are $7.



All activities are included but people are reminded to bring cash for things like food, vendors, raffles, and silent auction items.



The event is put on by the Livingston Centre Historical Village, and co-hosted by the Fowlerville Agricultural Society. Funds raised go toward maintaining and restoring the historical structures at the Village. Those will be open during the festival with docents available.



