Fourth Street Intersection to Close Nov. 6 in Brighton

November 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A paving project will require a portion of roadway to close next week in downtown Brighton.



The City’s contractor will begin paving the North Fourth Street and Walnut Street intersection on Monday, November 6th.



The paving work requires the full closure of the intersection for approximately two weeks.



Detours are posted and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.



Questions can be directed to dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001.