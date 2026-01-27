Fourth Consecutive Year Michigan Population Increases

January 27, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



This is the fourth year in a row Michigan’s population has grown. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan welcomed nearly 28,000 people from other states in 2025. Since the early 1990s, this is the first time more people moved here instead of leaving the state.



According to the 2025 U.S. Census Bureau, Michigan saw an increase in residents between July 2024 and July 2025, driven largely by international migration. Although domestic migration was positive for the first time in decades, the growth is below the national average. Natural population changes also show more deaths than births.



There are approximately 10,127,884 Michiganders as of last July. Whitmer says this is the place to be for hardworking families looking to put down roots somewhere they can afford, while also enjoying a great quality of life chasing the simple promises of the American Dream.