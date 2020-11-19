4th Annual "Cram The Cruiser" Set This Saturday

November 19, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Local law enforcement agencies are again teaming up to help those in need, which officials acknowledge is even greater than ever before.



The 4th annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive will take place this Saturday, November 21st at several locations across the Livingston County. The drive is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and police departments from Fowlerville, Howell, Pinckney, Hamburg Township, Unadilla Township, and Green Oak Township.



Non-perishables, canned goods, and household paper products are being sought to fill patrol vehicles that will be parked that day from 10am until 2pm in front of the Kroger stores in Howell, Brighton Township, Hamburg Township and Hartland; the Howell and Fowlerville Walmart stores, Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Pinckney and the Genoa Township Aldi.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Schuster says last year they collected about 18,000 pounds of food and more than $3,000 in cash and gift card donations and they hope to top that this year in light of the increased need due to the pandemic.



In addition, Deputy Schuster says that they’ve instituted some special coronavirus protocols this year and that everyone participating will be wearing masks and socially distancing. They will also set up drop-off spots at each location when people can leave their donations to make it as contact-less an event as possible.



The goods collected on Saturday will be transported to local shelters and food banks on Monday.