4 Michigan Macy's Stores Part of Larger Closure

January 10, 2025

Macy’s announced they are closing 66 stores, including four in Michigan.



The announcement was made on Macy’s website on Thursday. The company said the closures were part of their “Bold New Chapter strategy.”



“This plan is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth which includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026,” the website said.



The Michigan stores set to close are located at the Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, the Oakland Mall in Troy, the Genesee Valley Center in Flint and the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City.



Macy’s announced plans last year to close 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period. Part of the issue was due to the increase in online shopping over the last several years.



