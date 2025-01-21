Four Men Arrested in 2 Day Sting by G.H.O.S.T. and Chris Hansen

January 21, 2025

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office G.H.O.S.T. task force partnered with Chris Hansen to arrest four men they say were trying to meet with minors.



In a Facebook post last week, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Hansen spoke about the men who had been arrested. Hansen, who is famous due to the show he used to host, “To Catch a Predator,” said he helps police departments across the state with similar sting operations.



The operation took place over two days, with law enforcement and members of Hansen’s team posing as minors online.



None of the four men were from Genesee County. Two men were from Honduras and in the country illegally, according to Hansen, one was from Utica and one was from Lapeer.



One of the men reportedly spoke to law enforcement for over five hours before agreeing to meet.



“This was premeditated,” Hansen said. “We saw the man show up to the location nearby, the home, and go into a grocery store parking lot. We saw him drive around multiple times surveilling the house, chatting with the decoy and finally he shows up after he thinks the coast is clear.”



Authorities said two of the men have spouses and kids. The man who drove around before going to the location has a wife that is reportedly a teacher and a newborn.



A 25-year-old student was also one of the men arrested. Swanson said he was “deliberate and specific” about everything during his interactions. The man allegedly went into great detail about what the interactions between him and the decoy would be during the chats.



Hansen said the man was angry that he had been caught and that the authorities were interfering with his plans. “He was unprepared for it. He thought he did all his surveillance. He thought he asked the right questions.”



Swanson said it’s important to do stings like this because the alternative would be the men speaking to a minor.



Along with the four arrested, there were other men who spoke to the decoys, but ultimately decided against coming over. Hansen said he predicted that some of those men would “surface during a future investigation.”



Hansen said parents need to talk to their children about these kinds of issues and make them feel comfortable. That way, if their child is approached online, they feel better about speaking to their parents.



Both Swanson and Hansen said that anyone that has an interaction like this should contact authorities.



“It doesn’t just impact underaged kids,” Swanson said. “It impacts anyone who is vulnerable.”



Swanson added that even those outside of Genesee County can contact the Sheriff’s Office and they can get them in contact with the correct resources.



Names have not been released pending arraignment.



(photo credit: Genesee County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)