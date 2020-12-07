Four Livingston Schools Report COVID Outbreaks

December 7, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As the state extends the partial shutdown, additional local school districts are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, which are defined by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services as those educational institutions “that have been found by their local health department to have two (2) or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.”



Four schools, two in Howell and two in Brighton, were added Monday to the state’s outbreak list. They are Southwest Elementary in Howell, which lists two staff members as testing positive; Howell High School with two students also testing positive; Hilton Elementary in Brighton with two positive cases among students and staff and then finally, Brighton High School with two students testing positive.



Howell Public Schools Spokesman Tom Gould tells WHMI that Howell High School appears on the list based on a case initially reported to families on November 9th, when a student tested positive for COVID-19. “During the time the student's close contacts were in quarantine, a second student tested positive for COVID-19.” Gould says Southwest Elementary appears on the list based on a case initially reported to families on November 19th, when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. During the time the close contacts of that staff member were in quarantine, a second staff member also tested positive.



Gould added that in both of these situations, “the health department believes that contact tracing, quarantine efforts, and mitigation strategies have worked correctly and that the risk for further transmission in the school linked to these two situations is very low. Additionally, the health department assured the district that in-person learning remains safe at the current time and that they continue to view the risk of school transmission as very low. The district will remain in close contact with the Livingston County Health Department and continue to work in partnership with them and follow their advice and guidance to ensure our students’ and staffs’ safety.”



This is the second straight week that a school building in Howell was added to the list. On November 30th, Hutchings Elementary also reported an outbreak involving a staff member and a student.



Additionally, new cases have also been reported in other local public school districts in the last week. In Hartland Consolidated Schools, there are nine current cases – four at Hartland High School, two each at Creekside Elementary and Ore Creek Middle School and one at Farms Intermediate. There is one confirmed case at Pathfinder School in the Pinckney Consolidated School District, while Fowlerville Community Schools reports no new cases in the last seven days. While district's are required to report the number of confirmed and probable cases each week, they do not have to disclose how many staff and students are in quarantine as a result of the virus.



Meanwhile, both St. Patrick's School in Brighton and Cleary University in Genoa Township remain on the state's outbreak list after being added two weeks ago. Outbreaks are removed from the list when there are no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases identified after 28 days have passed since the last known school exposure from a case.