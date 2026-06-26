Four Circles Brewery To Close In Brighton

June 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The owners of a Brighton Brewery are making a bittersweet move and putting family first.



Four Circles Brewery is located at 709 West Grand River, by the Mill Pond. Owners Nick and Colleen Miller reported the news this week on social media.



The micro-brewery serves up 16 taps of craft beer, cider, wine, and seltzer – along with pizza and light snacks.



The Livingston Daily first reported this story.



Below was posted on Wednesday, June 24th:



“After a lot of late nights, long conversations, and a few tears, we have made the difficult decision to close the brewery.



We know this news may come as a surprise to many. To be completely honest, the brewery is growing and doing well—but so are our girls.



Nick and I have both been offered full-time opportunities in Florida. It’s also where our oldest hopes to attend college, so we’ve decided to take the leap. After a lot of reflection, we’ve realized we’ve missed too many moments, and we don’t want to miss any more.



We will remain open through July 18th, and we’re going to celebrate every day we have left together. Effective July 4th, our hours will be adjusted. Open July 4-5th, 9-11th, 16-18th.(Please note our previously planned vacation closure from June 28th through July 3rd.)



Mug Club members, please check your email for details and a few exclusive updates.

This decision did not come easily. Our journey brought us Full Circle, and now it’s time for another turn around the wheel.



We are incredibly grateful for the craft, the community, and the family we’ve built over the past few years. The friendships, conversations, celebrations, and support you’ve shared with us have meant more than you’ll ever know.



Thank you for being part of this adventure.



If anyone is interested in taking over the brewery or the space, please send us a message.”



Facebook photos.