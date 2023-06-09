Founder of BAS Therapy Dog Program to Be Honored

June 9, 2023

Edit: Note correction in tribute time (6:30 pm instead of 7 pm, as previously stated)



Tom Tolen / news@WHMI.com



Prior to its meeting on Monday, the Brighton Board of Education will conduct a special tribute to a long-time employee and supporter of the Brighton Area Schools.



The tribute will be accorded to Karen Quinn Storey, who began the much-praised and emulated Brighton Area Schools’ Pack of Dogs program 15 years ago with an idea. She presented her concert of a therapy dog for her class to then-superintendent Greg Gray, who enthusiastically endorsed it. It was eventually given the name the “Pack of Dogs” program.



Due to Storey’s hard work and diligence, the program — which began humbly with just one social-emotional learning dog — has expanded to the point where the district now has 15 dogs — enough for one or more in each district school. In fact, there are three dogs, which must undergo one year of training to get their certification, at the 2,000-student Brighton High School.



Board President Roger Myers tells WHMI that after Storey announced her retirement, the board got the idea of a doing a tribute for her, given the success she has had with the program. As Myers put it, in his words, “This is our way of honoring Karen for her remarkable vision in starting the dog program, and her dedication and tireless efforts in leading the growth of the program into what it is today.”



According to Myers, again quoting, “Karen has had an immeasurable impact on the emotional well-being of countless members of the Brighton community. The resounding success of this unique program under Karen’s vision, passion and leadership was deserving of a special tribute.”



Myers adds that the program has been “truly transformational as a social-emotional support structure within (district) buildings, which is now being replicated throughout the country.” As far as is known, Brighton has the largest therapy dog program in the state, and possibly the nation.



The tribute will be held at 6:30 pm and is prior to the regular meeting, which starts at 7 pm. It will be held in the board meeting room of the BECC Building at East Main and Church streets in Brighton. As is the case with all Brighton Board of Education meetings, it is open to the public.



Photo: Karen Storey, speaking at the unveiling of a statue dedicated to the Brighton Area Schools' Pack of Dogs at the Imagination Station Playground in Brighton last year.