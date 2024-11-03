Four Dead, More Than A Dozen Injured in I-96 Pileup Near Webberville

November 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Four people were killed and 17 others hospitalized in a major pileup crash on I-96 in Webberville in Ingham County, just west of the Livingston County line, late Saturday night.



A 29-year-old man from Carson City who was driving a Ford F-150 pickup, and a Lansing family consisting of a 20-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man in a Chevrolet Trax died in the incident, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police First District.



A portion of eastbound I-96 is closed indefinitely, according to Michigan State Police, which added drivers also can expect closures on westbound I-96 because of potential structural damage on the M-52 overpass.



According to MSP, troopers were assisting DTE Energy string powerlines on I-96 near M-52, closing the highway for a brief period before midnight, forcing numerous vehicles to stop.



Once re-opened, a semi-truck with a trailer attached was westbound on I-96 and coming up on the stopped traffic when police said the driver may not have seen the backup and couldn’t stop, and struck several vehicles in the left lane.



The impact caused the semi and several other vehicles to catch fire. Police believe there were 15 vehicles involved in the crash.



Four people were killed in the crash and 17 others were taken by ambulances to area hospitals with serious injuries.



Michigan Department of Transportation will be inspecting the I-96 bridge over M-52, which is closed Sunday.