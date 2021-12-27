Local Residents Asked To Help Provide Hope For Foster Youths Attending College

December 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County residents are being asked to make one more charitable contribution before the new year- one that will help a college-attending foster child.



The Michigan Department of Treasury is asking residents locally and across the state to consider an end-of-the-year gift to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Fund. According to a release, the fund provides scholarships to young adults who have experienced foster care and are enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university. Awards can help the student with tuition costs, fees, room, board, books, and supplies.



All donations are tax deductible.



Since 2012, the Fund has awarded $1.3-million dollars as scholarships. The Treasury reports that there are approximately 11,500 children in Michigan’s foster care system, and a growing number of those youth are reaching adult age with few resources to attend college when they age out of the system.



For more information, including ways to donate to the fund or apply for an award, visit www.fosteringfutures-mi.com, or call 1-888-4-GRANTS.



(Logo: michigan.gov)