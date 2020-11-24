Pasta Fundraiser To Support Local Foster Families

November 24, 2020

Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pasta themed fundraiser is helping support foster care families around Livingston County.



The Livingston County Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Services Workgroup (FAKS) is made up of foster parents and representatives from local organizations dedicated to offering safe and supported placements to children not living in their family homes. FAKS also assists families who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents.



To help make these families’ Christmases a little more special, a “Fun Pasta” fundraiser is being held. As of Monday evening, FAKS was at approximately $1,500 of their $5,000 goal.



To assist, donors can visit the Fun Pasta Fundraising site and buy any number of themed pasta bags for their families. Choices run from gamut from classic chicken noodle or spinach-basil, to fun selections like “dog lovers,” music, or snowman- shaped noodles. FAKS will then get a portion of each purchase.



The fundraiser can be found through the link below.