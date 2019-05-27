Forum Will Update Fowlerville Community On Opiate Crisis

May 27, 2019

A public gathering will be held in Fowlerville to offer updated information about the local opiate crisis and other dangerous trends that are affecting the community.



The Fowlerville Police Department in cooperation with the United Brethren Church and many local agencies will be presenting a community forum about Opiate Awareness. The event will be held Thursday from 6 to 9pm and will discuss the latest trends and information on the opiate crisis, as well as its impact locally.



The forum will also educate attendees about new laws, and family resources for prevention and recovery from Substance Use Disorders. Speakers from the area and representatives from supporting agencies will be on hand to answer questions and offer resources. Among the agencies that will be present are the Livingston County Community Alliance, The Big Red Barrel Project, Livingston County Catholic Charities, and Community Mental Health Services of Livingston County.



The forum is free and open to the public. You’ll find details at the link below. (DK)