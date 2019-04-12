Forum Educates On County Clerk's Office, Election Reform

Community members learned about the many facets of the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at a recent forum.



The public session was hosted by the League of Women Voters Brighton/Howell Unit at the Howell Carnegie Library Thursday night. The event featured County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley and election’s coordinator Joe Bridgman, both of whom gave an overview of the county’s Elections Division. They also shared updates on the election reforms following the passage of Proposal 3 in November.



The proposal incorporated certain changes in the election process into the constitution, like straight party voting for primary elections and the right to a secret ballot. Bridgman addressed some of the other constitutional amendments, like automatic voter registration and no-reason absentee voting. The proposal also mandated that local clerks have Saturday and Sunday hours before the election to aid in voter registration, and requires the results of statewide elections to be audited. Hundley says it’s important that there is the perception and guarantee of integrity in protecting election results.



Hundley went on to discuss the organization of the Clerk’s Office, as well as its roles and responsibilities. She says the Clerk’s Office is committed to providing excellent customer service and is always working to gather community feedback in order to ensure they are providing the best service possible. Hundley was recently named to the Secretary of State’s Office Election Modernization Advisory Committee, which will advise Secretary Benson and the Department of State’s Bureau of Elections on the implementation of Proposal 3 and other reform measures.



You can view the full presentation at the link below. (DK)