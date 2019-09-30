Forum To Dive Into Inner Workings Of County Road Commission

September 30, 2019

An upcoming event aims to bridge the gap between the Livingston County Road Commission and community members.



The seminar will be held Wednesday, October 9th at Hometown Bicycle at 10595 Grand River in Brighton. The event will provide an overview of the county’s Road Commission, including how the commission is funded and how decisions regarding local roads are made. There will be time for a question and answer session after the Road Commission’s presentation.



Attendees will also have a chance to meet the Road Commission’s new director, Steve Wasylk; a longtime employee who started out as a utilities engineer before serving as the Road Commission’s deputy director. Wasylk came on board as the Road Commission’s director when former Managing Director Mike Craine retired this past June after 38 years of working for the Livingston County Road Commission.



Next Wednesday’s program, which is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters Brighton/Howell Unit of the Ann Arbor Area, begins at 6:30pm. The event is free and open to the public.