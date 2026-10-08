Former WJ Maxey Property Could Become MI National Guard Training Center

October 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A former juvenile corrections facility property in Green Oak Township could be transformed into a Michigan National Guard training center.



According to MLive, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Senate Bill 478 to transfer 93 acres of land from the Michigan Department of Corrections to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for potential use as a readiness center for the Michigan National Guard.



WHMI News has reached out to Green Oak Township officials for comment, but have yet to hear back.



The property off M-36 near Lemen Road, is part of a larger parcel that includes the former W.J. Maxey boys training school, which closed in 2015.



It was purchased by Michigan Corrections from the Department of Health and Human Services in 2017.