Former Livingston County Undersheriff Enters Plea

January 31, 2022

A former Livingston County Undersheriff who resigned following a drunken driving incident has entered a plea.



Former Undersheriff Jeff Warder was arrested October 26th after a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over on D-19. The trooper noted that he could smell alcohol in the car and that Warder looked intoxicated. Warder consented to a breath test, which revealed a preliminary blood alcohol content of .123%. A later blood test that was drawn reflected a BAC of .133%.



Due to being the undersheriff, a special prosecutor was requested by Livingston County.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office issued a press release stating that this morning before Judge Daniel Bain, Warder pleaded guilty to a charge of operating while visibly impaired - a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a fine of $300 and/or 360 hours of community service and rehabilitative programs.



Nessel stated that “We must hold public servants accountable when they fall short of their oath. No one - irrespective of their position - is above the law.”



In December, Warder was charged with operating while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle – both misdemeanors. Those charges are dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.



Following the plea, Judge Bain moved immediately to sentencing. Warder was ordered to pay fines and costs. Judge Bain acknowledged this was Warder’s first offense, his lack of criminal record, the results of his substance abuse evaluation, his loss of employment due to the incident, recent statutory changes, and the fact that Warder has already enrolled himself in counseling as well as other services.