Former Tyrone Twp Trustee Tucker Appointed to Fill Board Vacancy

January 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tyrone Township trustees on Tuesday voted to appoint local attorney Zach Tucker to fill a seat left vacant by Sara Dollman-Jersey's resignation late last year.



"I work at a law firm in Grand Blanc. I am also a Tyrone Township resident. I've lived here since 2017. I have been quite involved with Tyrone Township since 2020," Tucker told the board.



Tucker previously served as trustee and most recently sat on both the township's planning commission and zoning board of appeals.



"We'll have to find replacements," said Supervisor Greg Carnes.



Despite those concerns, the board voted 4-2 to appoint Tucker, with Trustees Chris Ropeta and Dean Haas voting 'no.'



Zucker was among six candidates seeking a seat on the township board, including Tom Combs, Erika Hammond, Brad Jacob, Elizabeth Petrie and Bridget Rice.



Some residents took issue with how the process unfolded, arguing trustees did not follow rules they agreed to last time they met.



"You voted in to use a point system, right? Did you vote that in? Why didn't you use it tonight? You voted it in. Why don't you use what you voted in? Because you're sitting there wondering if I'm right. You're not sure about yourselves, but I am," one resident argued.



In Dollman-Jersey's resignation, she claimed the supervisor's office "weaponized township resources, effectively targeting" her ideas and efforts.



In a blog post over Thanksgiving, Dollman-Jersey wrote "I am stepping back because my own health, well being, and family have suffered long enough under the current circumstances."



Video of Tuesday's meeting is linked below.