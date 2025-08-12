Former Treasurer of Webberville Junior Athletic Assoc. Accused of Embezzling over $20K

August 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports it is currently investigating a Webberville-area woman, formerly the treasurer of the Webberville Junior Athletic Association, for allegedly embezzling over $20,000 between 2019 and 2025.



According to a release, the unidentified woman had access to the association’s bank account to purchase items for the concession stand. However, she is accused of using these funds for unauthorized personal purchases.



Following a detailed, months-long investigation, the case will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ingham County Detective Kelly Bowden at (517) 676-8253.