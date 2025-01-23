Former Treasurer of Hartland Gymnastics Academy Booster Club Pleaded Guilty to Embezzlement
January 23, 2025
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
WHMI News confirms the former treasurer of Hartland Gymnastics Academy's parent-run booster club was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years' probation last week for embezzlement.
According to court records 46-year-old Shannon Drury pleaded guilty and was also ordered to pay $46,000 in restitution.
The case dates back to December 2020 but was filed last summer.
A review hearing for Drury is scheduled in October.