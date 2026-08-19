Former State Rep, Handy Twp Official Cindy Denby Passed Away

August 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Former state representative and longtime Handy Township official Cindy Denby, died Tuesday at age 70 after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Denby served three terms in the Michigan House, between 2009-2014. She also served 16 years on the Handy Township Board, eight years as clerk, and eight years as supervisor.



Gatherings at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home in Fowlerville are set for 4-6 pm Monday and 10-11 am Tuesday, followed by a celebration of life at 11 am.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Livingston Centre Historical Village in Fowlerville.



More information is linked below.