Former School Official Enters Plea To Embezzlement Charge

October 16, 2019

A former food service director charged with embezzling from a local school district has entered a plea in the case.



51-year-old Karen Morris of Fenton had been charged in Genesee County Circuit Court with one count of embezzling more than $50,000 but less than $100,000 from Lake Fenton Community Schools, which terminated her contact in June. But court records show that on October 2nd she entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of embezzlement between $200 and $1,000. In exchange, her sentencing was delayed one year and her case will be dismissed if she successfully completes the courts terms, including full restitution, which has been made.



The embezzlement took place over the past four years according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the investigation. Suspicions were brought to the attention of Superintendent Julie Williams and an internal investigation was launched that uncovered reports being altered and transactions voided. Student accounts are not believed to have been compromised. Williams indicated the amount embezzled was likely between $80,000 and $99,000 and changes have since been made to processes and protocols to prevent such situations in the future. (JK)